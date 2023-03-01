First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Short Interest Up 87.1% in February

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the January 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCRD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $589,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. 187,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,619. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a traded fund. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.