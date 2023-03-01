First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

First Community Price Performance

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.13 on Friday. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48.

First Community Increases Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. First Community had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan H. Hollar purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in shares of First Community by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 103,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 72,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Community by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Community during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 314.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

