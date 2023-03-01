Fir Tree Capital Management LP Trims Stake in EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,997 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 5.37% of EG Acquisition worth $14,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of EG Acquisition by 99.0% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 205,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EG Acquisition by 42.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in EG Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,069,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in EG Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,921,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in EG Acquisition by 33.8% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 941,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 237,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

EG Acquisition Price Performance

EGGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,400. EG Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

