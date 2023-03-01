Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $30.25 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 842,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,252,000. Schlumberger makes up about 1.0% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Schlumberger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Schlumberger by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,600.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,333,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,165,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

