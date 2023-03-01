Fir Tree Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 824,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BACA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,974,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 528.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 587,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 493,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

BACA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 41,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

