Fir Tree Capital Management LP Has $9.80 Million Stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,355 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 1.83% of Primavera Capital Acquisition worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,335,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PV traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.06. 392,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,184. Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $325.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

