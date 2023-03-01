Fir Tree Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,708,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853,139 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pontem were worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pontem by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 923,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Pontem by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 476,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pontem by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 782,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 319,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Pontem in the 2nd quarter worth $2,955,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pontem by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 205,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Price Performance

Shares of Pontem stock remained flat at $10.25 during trading on Wednesday. 1,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,249. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. Pontem Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Pontem Profile

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

