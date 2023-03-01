FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Update

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the January 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FinWise Bancorp by 870.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 174,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

FinWise Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FINW traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.28. 13,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,963. The company has a market capitalization of $119.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.37. FinWise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 19.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on FinWise Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.