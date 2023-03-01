Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Update

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 953,300 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the January 31st total of 4,281,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 397.2 days.

Finnair Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNNNF remained flat at $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. Finnair Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

Get Finnair Oyj alerts:

About Finnair Oyj

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Finnair Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnair Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.