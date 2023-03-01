Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Update

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 953,300 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the January 31st total of 4,281,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 397.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FNNNF remained flat at $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. Finnair Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.
