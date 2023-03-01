Financial Contrast: Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) vs. Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Schrödinger and Enanta Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schrödinger 0 2 3 0 2.60 Enanta Pharmaceuticals 0 4 5 0 2.56

Schrödinger presently has a consensus target price of $56.40, suggesting a potential upside of 159.55%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $68.60, suggesting a potential upside of 41.44%. Given Schrödinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Schrödinger is more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Schrödinger has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Schrödinger and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schrödinger $137.93 million 11.22 -$100.39 million ($2.14) -10.15 Enanta Pharmaceuticals $86.16 million 11.76 -$121.75 million ($5.82) -8.33

Schrödinger has higher revenue and earnings than Enanta Pharmaceuticals. Schrödinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enanta Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Schrödinger and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schrödinger -89.67% -29.12% -21.07% Enanta Pharmaceuticals -146.93% -36.59% -31.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Schrödinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Schrödinger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Schrödinger beats Enanta Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schrödinger

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. Schrödinger, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases. The firm also conducts research in human metapneumovirus (hMPV) and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The company was founded by Peter O. Kliem Martin Karplus, James Hogle, Gerard Wagner, Peter M. Howley, and Gregory L. Verdine in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

