Financial Architects Inc Takes Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.40. 995,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,400. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

