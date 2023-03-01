Financial Architects Inc Sells 280 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Airbnb by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 8.6% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $253,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,104,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $253,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,104,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,908,717 shares of company stock valued at $232,212,739. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.98. 2,619,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,801,213. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day moving average is $107.06. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The stock has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

