Financial Architects Inc Sells 25,678 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,678 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.51% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWAN. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 106,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 79,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 191,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.54. 41,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,309. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.