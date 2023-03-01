Financial Architects Inc Purchases Shares of 6,303 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after buying an additional 198,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,826,000 after buying an additional 180,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after buying an additional 180,471 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.30. The company had a trading volume of 310,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,229. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

