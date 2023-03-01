Financial Architects Inc Makes New $691,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,380. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $176.96.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson bought 158,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,289. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.