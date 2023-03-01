Financial Architects Inc Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. 301,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,525. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

