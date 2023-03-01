Financial Architects Inc Invests $646,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $42,164.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,332.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,643 shares of company stock worth $3,012,835. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.70. 5,406,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,660,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $165.70 billion, a PE ratio of 584.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.32.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

