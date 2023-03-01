Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.09% of ATAC US Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 344.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RORO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. 1,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278. ATAC US Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

About ATAC US Rotation ETF

The ATAC US Rotation ETF (RORO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, focused on capital appreciation by toggling between US equities and long duration US Treasurys based on a proprietary market risk indicator.

