Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,855,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.51. 213,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.99. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $479,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,024 shares of company stock worth $1,735,241. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

