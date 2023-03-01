Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,855,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $479,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,024 shares of company stock worth $1,735,241. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
