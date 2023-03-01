Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 157,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 33,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,259,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,048,000 after purchasing an additional 160,214 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $113,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.47. 2,030,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,565. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

