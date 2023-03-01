Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,596,000 after acquiring an additional 86,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after acquiring an additional 67,789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,182. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.22.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total transaction of $754,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,619 shares in the company, valued at $12,181,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,998.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,643. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

