Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 2,378 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.36% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTL. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 129,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ALTL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.39. 68,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,896. The company has a market capitalization of $969.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.97. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

