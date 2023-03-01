FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.53 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

FIGS Stock Down 24.1 %

FIGS traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. 12,426,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,113. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.67. FIGS has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

About FIGS

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FIGS by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 538,006 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,233,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,491,000 after acquiring an additional 626,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in FIGS by 60.7% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,393 shares in the last quarter.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Articles

