FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Given New $6.25 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIGS. Raymond James boosted their target price on FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.
FIGS Price Performance
FIGS traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,606,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,883. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.67. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the first quarter worth about $51,000.
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
