FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Given New $6.25 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIGS. Raymond James boosted their target price on FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

FIGS Price Performance

FIGS traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,606,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,883. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.67. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.53 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

