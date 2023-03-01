Fifth Lane Capital LP Purchases 76,900 Shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Fifth Lane Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) by 1,538.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the quarter. Gores Holdings IX makes up about 0.4% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned approximately 0.12% of Gores Holdings IX worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GHIX. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,717,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 173,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 200,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

Shares of GHIX remained flat at $10.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,551. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

