Fifth Lane Capital LP Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. iRobot makes up approximately 1.0% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,492,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,432,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,836,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,769,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 2,174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 252,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after buying an additional 241,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.
iRobot Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. 423,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,946. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.13.
About iRobot
iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
