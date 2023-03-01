Fifth Lane Capital LP Invests $271,000 in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,633,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after buying an additional 350,500 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,116,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,710,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after purchasing an additional 224,088 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 191,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.9 %

FTAI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. 741,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,379. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently -54.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.