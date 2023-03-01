Fifth Lane Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,533 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned 0.08% of Farmers National Banc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after buying an additional 162,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,608,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 636,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 57,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 547,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 93,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. 124,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,604. The firm has a market cap of $496.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Carney bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,460.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $141,126. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMNB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

