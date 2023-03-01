Fifth Lane Capital LP Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 120,915 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 372,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,782. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Further Reading

