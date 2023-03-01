Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 74,110 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,933,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,110 shares during the quarter. Ferguson comprises approximately 2.1% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.86% of Ferguson worth $199,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ferguson by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,575,000 after buying an additional 707,774 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 29.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,647,000 after purchasing an additional 131,117 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 0.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 68,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ferguson by 265.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FERG traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $143.91. 1,181,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $168.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.70.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.13. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($120.19) to GBX 9,630 ($116.21) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

