Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 245,657 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,597,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,657 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 2.6% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.22% of Unilever worth $245,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Unilever by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UL traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. 1,085,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,273. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More

