Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 1,327 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 1.20% of Arrow Electronics worth $68,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARW traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $119.49. 183,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,019. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $134.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

