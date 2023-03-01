Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Raises Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,933,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 428,833 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 1.01% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $100,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,027,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,011 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,785,000 after buying an additional 814,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,020,000 after buying an additional 480,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

