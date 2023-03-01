Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $49.77 Million Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 1.93% of LCI Industries worth $49,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,709,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,868,000 after acquiring an additional 765,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,191,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 603,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,940,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCI Industries stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,717. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $139.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.46.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

