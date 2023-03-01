Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,260,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,143 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 1.8% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Eaton were worth $168,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eaton by 339.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,351 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,418,000 after acquiring an additional 381,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,788,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,170,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $173.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,257. The company has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $176.19.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,530 shares of company stock worth $1,644,639. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

