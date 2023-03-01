Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Buys New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 237,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $130,960,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.16% of BlackRock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Price Performance

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $8.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $680.85. The stock had a trading volume of 384,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,075. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $728.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $685.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.83 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

