Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Acquires 46,778 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,711,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,778 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $26,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Gates Industrial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Gates Industrial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GTES. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

About Gates Industrial

GTES remained flat at $14.04 during trading on Wednesday. 270,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,862. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.56. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

