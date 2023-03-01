Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 40 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after acquiring an additional 701,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.1 %

GS traded down $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.88. 1,372,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.60.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $1,972,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035,707 shares in the company, valued at $22,133,058.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 746,495 shares of company stock worth $15,963,886. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.