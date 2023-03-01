Fiduciary Group LLC Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,221 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 2.9 %

MMM stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.88. 3,031,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,282. 3M has a 52-week low of $106.76 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.23 and a 200-day moving average of $121.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.