Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.
QYLD traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51.
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
