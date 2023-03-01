Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%.

(Get Rating)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.