Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.2% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.59. 1,878,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,120. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.42 and its 200-day moving average is $117.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

