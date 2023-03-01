Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.15. The company had a trading volume of 134,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,041. The company’s 50-day moving average is $466.15 and its 200-day moving average is $405.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $560.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $4,433,623. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.