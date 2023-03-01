Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Shares Down 0.3%

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.21 and last traded at $31.21. Approximately 262,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 187,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 113,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 1,053.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 78,638 shares during the last quarter.

