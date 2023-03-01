Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,929,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 1,495,460 shares.The stock last traded at $5.20 and had previously closed at $4.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Ferroglobe Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $990.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 50.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

