Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,929,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 1,495,460 shares.The stock last traded at $5.20 and had previously closed at $4.99.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $990.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
