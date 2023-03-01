Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Down 90.4% in February

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the January 31st total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FEEXF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Ferrexpo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

Shares of FEEXF remained flat at $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. Ferrexpo has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.92.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc engages in production, development and marketing of iron ore pellets for sale to the metallurgical industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

