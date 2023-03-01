Fernbridge Capital Management LP Increases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,182 shares during the period. Workday makes up 10.9% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Workday worth $79,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WDAY traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,317. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of -128.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 188.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.77 and its 200 day moving average is $161.95.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $241,139.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $241,139.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.09.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.