Fernbridge Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,103,000. Bill.com makes up 1.8% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pelion Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,455,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after buying an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bill.com by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,187,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,176,000 after purchasing an additional 341,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $38,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $269,244.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $1,071,739.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,006.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $269,244.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 847 shares in the company, valued at $100,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,287 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $84.07. 1,431,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,962. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.59. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.58 and a twelve month high of $244.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.93.

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bill.com from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

