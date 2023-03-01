Fermata Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,085 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,121,282,000 after buying an additional 3,133,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,382,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,576,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,602,490,000 after purchasing an additional 923,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,286,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,923,465. The firm has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

