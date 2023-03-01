Federated Hermes Inc. Has $525.98 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,336,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843,137 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.5% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.41% of Philip Morris International worth $525,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after buying an additional 13,126,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 460.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,221,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,387 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $97.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,139. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,963 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

