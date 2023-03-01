Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,723 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.16% of Zoetis worth $108,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.57.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,728. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.00 and a 200 day moving average of $155.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.